Deputy Chairperson & Lead Independent Director Lawrence Myers Just Bought 33% More Shares In Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG)

Those following along with Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Lawrence Myers, Deputy Chairperson & Lead Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking AU$774k on stock at an average price of AU$23.47. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 33%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Breville Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the MD, CEO & Director, Jim Clayton, for AU$2.4m worth of shares, at about AU$30.31 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of AU$22.56. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Jim Clayton.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 93.00k shares for AU$2.7m. On the other hand they divested 79.57k shares, for AU$2.4m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Breville Group insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Breville Group insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about AU$41m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Breville Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Breville Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Breville Group. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Breville Group (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

