Deputy charged with child porn also photographed women’s butts in Tennessee, feds say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hayley Fowler
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A law enforcement officer in Tennessee caught watching child pornography on a laptop he shared with his wife is staring down a lengthy prison sentence, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Matthew Berry, a 42-year-old former deputy with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced Friday to over 18 years in prison — more than double what his defense attorneys had sought, court documents show. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Western Tennessee, Berry is also accused of secretly photographing female’s butts in public, including those of minors.

A public defender appointed to represent Berry did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Tuesday.

In sentencing documents submitted to the court in November, the defense attorney asked Berry be given no more than seven years in prison with three years of supervised release.

“Prior to this incident Matthew has lived a law-abiding life and served the public throughout his professional career as a law enforcement agent,” his defense attorney said. “Matthew maintained a spotless record during his time in law enforcement.”

Berry started as a corrections officer in Hardeman County, Tennessee, before becoming an officer with the Brownsville Police Department, according to court documents. After three years, he moved to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department followed by a “short stint” with the Halls Police Department.

Berry then became a deputy in Crockett County, about 80 miles northeast of Memphis.

While he was working there, an FBI agent who investigated the case said an undercover detective in Indiana saw someone making child pornography available online through a file sharing network. He traced the downloads to an IP address in Bells, Tennessee.

The agent reportedly conducted surveillance at the house over several months in 2019 and noticed a Dodge Ram marked with the “Crockett County Sheriff” was parked in the driveway. He said he spoke with the sheriff, who confirmed Berry worked for him.

When investigators executed a search warrant at the house, Berry reportedly told them he had watched child pornography “for a long time.”

“Berry explained that when no one was home, he would seek out the illicit images, look at them, and then delete them,” the FBI agent said. “Berry asserted that he did not know that while he was looking at the images, his computer made the images available to share with others. Berry used a laptop that he shared with his wife to view the child pornography.”

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday how investigators discovered he had taken pictures of women’s butts without their knowledge.

But prosecutors filed a criminal complaint based on the agent’s report in September 2019. Court documents show Berry was arrested and released a few weeks later to a behavioral health center. He was later released from the facility into his father’s custody.

He pleaded guilty last year to two counts of receipt and possession of child pornography.

Berry was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal after sentencing, court filings show. The judge also ordered he be housed at a prison as close to West Tennessee as possible.

Man investigated for child porn hid in women’s bathroom at Crowders Mountain, feds say

Texas man arrested with 110,000 images of child porn sentenced to 10 years in prison

Chester SC ex-sheriff charged in ‘man cave ... party barn’ case goes to trial on Monday

Recommended Stories

  • Woman who allegedly made racist comments in viral videos under police probe

    A woman who had allegedly made racist comments recorded in several viral videos is under police investigation.

  • Will Solid Equity Markets Aid T. Rowe Price (TROW) Q1 Earnings?

    T. Rowe's (TROW) Q1 results likely to reflect favorable impacts of net inflows and solid equity performance.

  • Crocs, IBD Stock Of The Day, Hits Buy Zone As Earnings Soar 577%

    Crocs blew away first-quarter estimates Tuesday with soaring profits and gave strong sales guidance.

  • SC man broke into home, held woman at gunpoint, tried to get her nude, deputies say

    The man attempted to disrobe the victim with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Minnesota corrections officer harasses Black protesters, wife yells N-word in video

    The state’s Department of Corrections says Sgt. Paul Gorder has been put on investigative leave while they conduct a review. A video of a Minnesota Department of Corrections official has surfaced, capturing the man harassing people peacefully protesting police violence on Sunday. In the video, Sgt. Paul Gorder is seen wearing American flag shorts and shouting at the protesters.

  • MLB experts on Francisco Lindor's struggles | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reveals what MLB talent evaluators have told him regarding Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, and the hitting trends the superstar is showing at the plate. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, and SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • India Covid: Anger as Twitter ordered to remove critical virus posts

    The country is struggling with a massive surge in cases and a major oxygen shortage.

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • ‘Knife Fights in a Phone Booth’: Census Will Turn Incumbents Against Each Other

    Bill Clark/GettyWhen the Census Bureau announced on Monday that West Virginia would lose one of its three seats in the U.S. House, Rep. Alex Mooney was prepared.The Republican lawmaker, who has represented central West Virginia for six years, has quietly stockpiled campaign cash while easily dispatching Democratic challengers in this deep red district. He entered 2021 with over $2.7 million in the bank for his campaign, an enormous total for a low-key lawmaker in a safe seat.Call it a rainy day fund for one of the most dreaded kinds of political bad luck that can befall a member of Congress.Every 10 years, when congressional lines are redrawn based on population data from the latest Census, a lawmaker is inevitably placed in a colleague’s district. Those situations can produce the most brutal kind of election contest there is: incumbent versus incumbent. Even the prospect of such a fight has spurred many a member to instead retire early, having found themselves the loser in a game of political musical chairs.Come January 2023, Mooney, apparently, does not want to be the West Virginia member of Congress out of a job. His fellow delegation Republicans—and possible rivals in the not-too-distant future—have campaign war chests a fraction of the size. Rep. Carol Miller, who represents the state’s south, has just $66,000 on hand.Before the Census Bureau’s announcement, Mooney, Miller, and Rep. David McKinley signed a joint statement saying that “at this time, we all plan to seek re-election to Congress” and that they will consider the situation again when the state legislature redraws the map in the fall.But the general rule with these incumbent cage matches, say operatives, is that those who start behind stay behind.“These sorts of things are knife fights in a phone booth,” said Matt Gorman, a Republican strategist who previously worked at the party’s House campaign arm. “You need to move quickly and ruthlessly.”West Virginia will hardly be the only stage for such maneuvering. Six other states will lose a congressional seat, and if the past is any guide, even those representing states that didn’t lose a seat are far from safe.These contests inspire high drama and, often, a unique shock factor. Democrats still talk about the bitter 2012 race between Brad Sherman and Howard Berman, two ideologically similar Los Angeles Democrats, which ended up costing over $15 million. Near the end of the campaign, it even got physical after Sherman, then 58 years old, tried to put Berman, then 71, in a headlock during a debate. Sherman won, and remains in office.In 2022, the stakes for such brutal party civil wars are even higher, because control of the House rests on a razor’s edge. In the last round of redistricting, the GOP held a commanding 50-seat majority; now, Democrats hold a six-seat majority. Every seat will matter, as will every dollar, so leaders in both parties will likely want to head off any potentially wasteful primaries that do not impact the path to the majority.Census Bureau Director Resigns, Effective Inauguration Day“It’s not like anyone is in jeopardy of losing a seat because of a member-on-member primary,” said Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist who worked at the party’s House campaign arm during the 2012 redistricting cycle. “But member-on-member primaries will take up eyeballs, oxygen, and donor interest and divert it away from the competitive races in the fall, where it’s sorely needed.”At this stage, the Census Bureau has only released top-line population figures, so it’s difficult to pinpoint which exact districts could be on the chopping block in the six other states which will lose a seat beyond West Virginia, whose small size makes for a more zero-sum situation. After the last round of redistricting in 2012, there were 10 incumbent-versus-incumbent battles.In Illinois, for example, there’s speculation among party operatives that a GOP-held seat in the state’s more rural south will be axed, or potentially a Democratic-held seat in the suburbs and exurbs of Chicago. In New York, the focus is on red and purple upstate areas with declining population, and in Ohio, buzz on a district loss is centered on the old industrial heart of the state’s northeast. The region’s current representative, Democrat Tim Ryan, launched a U.S. Senate bid on Monday.There are also states where the party in control of government is seen as likely to put two members of the opposite party together to consolidate an advantage. Georgia is not losing a seat, but observers believe Republicans could pit two Democrats, Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux, in one district that spans the northern suburbs of Atlanta. Both have raised over $600,000 in the first three months of the year.Joe Trippi, a longtime Democratic strategist who has worked on post-redistricting races, said many lawmakers are quietly preparing for these possibilities, knowing that in safe seats their dilemmas won’t land on the radar of party committees that are solely focused on the majority. “That’s why they’ve got to raise the money now, and prepare for the worst,” Trippi said.Party leaders are usually neutral in such races, at least publicly, though there are exceptions. In 2012, Eric Cantor, then the GOP’s second-ranking House leader, cut a $25,000 check to support Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who went on to defeat a fellow GOP incumbent in a primary.Insiders say that on the Democratic side, leaders like President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi might quietly work to preempt bruising battles. “The president could play a useful role in avoiding those kinds of primary fights,” said a former lawmaker who lost their seat in a past round of redistricting, speaking anonymously to discuss dynamics candidly. “She may be the one going to Biden to say, we can avoid a $10 million primary for a seat that’s going to be Democratic."Twitter Goes Crazy for Rhode Island’s Roll-Call CalamariA less gentle touch is likely to be at work on the GOP side. Former President Donald Trump remains the de facto party leader and its most coveted endorsement, and he is hardly shy about blowing up internal party politics, especially as he wages war against those Republicans he deems insufficiently loyal to him.But these races have always been nasty, no matter the party or political atmosphere. In 2012, two Arizona Republicans, Rep. David Schweikert and then-Rep. Ben Quayle, the son of the former vice president, competed in a race that featured allegations that Schweikert traded in innuendo about Quayle’s sexual orientation. Schweikert won.“These primaries lead to long-term animus on both sides because they’re running in a seat they think is theirs,” said Ferguson. “And they're running against someone who they thought was their friend. So it adds a personal touch to the contest.”Monday’s 2020 Census announcement did take some potentially tough primaries off the table. Rhode Island held onto its two House seats, sparing Democratic Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin from a possible head-to-head. Cicilline had banked over $1.1 million for his campaign as of mid-April. And Minnesota will not see a brawl among any of the four Republicans representing districts outside the Twin Cities, a possibility that was brewing before the Census Bureau announced the state would keep all eight of its House seats.For now, West Virginia’s three GOP representatives can begin plotting for possible primaries. But the dozens of members elsewhere are stuck playing the waiting game as their states governments begin the redistricting process.Rep. Peter Meijer, a freshman Republican, has over $500,000 banked for his re-election in his west Michigan district, which leans to the right. A nonpartisan commission in Lansing will decide what that district will look like—or if it exists at all—after dropping Michigan from 14 districts to 13.“I'm optimistic,” said Meijer, “that they'll be ensuring that we have maps that are reflective of communities of interest.”—with reporting from Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Florida divided over release of millions of genetically altered mosquitoes

    ‘I find this criminal, that we are being bullied into this experiment’

  • CDC, FDA see no Pfizer vaccine link to heart problem, eyeing with ‘special interest’

    Israel’s pandemic response coordinator said it was a “question mark” whether Pfizer’s vaccine had caused tens of cases of myocarditis.

  • Man fatally shot another in the leg during attempted robbery, Fort Worth police say

    The man was charged with capital murder.

  • AstraZeneca: US to share up to 60m vaccine doses

    Millions of doses will be available for export in the coming months, the White House says.