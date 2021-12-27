Deputy charged with DUI after crashing cruiser on Christmas Eve, Virginia police say

A Virginia sheriff’s deputy is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing his patrol car on Christmas Eve, multiple news outlets report.

Troopers arrested Pulaski County deputy Lemmie L. Sanders on one count of DUI, WSET reported. Sanders was on duty at the time, police said.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Virginia State Police after receiving a 911 call about a patrol car that was “driving erratically,” according to WSLS. A state trooper found the cruiser crashed into a curb a short time later, the station said.

The car had minor damage, WFXR reported, citing police.

McClatchy News reached out to Virginia State Police on Dec. 27 and was awaiting a response.

The incident remains under investigation.

