Deputy charged over incident with citizen during off-duty job, Sheriff’s Office says

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that one of its deputies has been charged with one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct over an “incident with a citizen.”

The incident happened while the deputy, Cameron Zane, was working “an approved off-duty job as a uniformed Sheriff’s deputy,” the agency said in a news release. Sedgwick County District Court records indicate the incident occurred Dec. 13.

A complaint filed by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office accuses him of unlawfully engaging in a “brawl or fight,” in a situation where he knew or should have known that “such actions would alarm, anger or disturb others or provoke an assault or other breach of the peace.”

Other, specific details were not immediately released.

Zane, 28, of Wichita, has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for three years.

He has been summoned to court for a first appearance on the charge and has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 20, court records show.

In addition to the charge filed Thursday by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Zane is facing an internal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Standards Unit, the release says.

“The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is a professional organization that honors our core values of, Integrity, Duty, Ethics, Attitude, Leadership and Service. The Sheriff’s Office takes pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

“Every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally including false complaints of misconduct. Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us.”