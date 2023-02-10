Deputy Chief Oscar Perez named new Providence Police chief

At a press conference Friday morning, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley named Deputy Chief Oscar Perez as the city's 38th police chief.

"I'm extremely proud and humbled and honored," Perez said, calling it a "dream come true."

Deputy Chief Oscar Perez will take over as the new chief following the departure of longtime chief Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr., who has accepted a job as the next director of an office in the Department of Justice that seeks to strengthen trust between police officers and the public.

Providence police Cmdr. Oscar Perez, also Providence's Deputy Chief, is one of three finalists vying to become Providence's 38th police chief.

Three finalists to become Providence's 38th police chief, and takeover an office vacated by Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr., took questions Wednesday night at a community forum. The candidates are, at left, Providence police Maj. Kevin Lanni, Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin and Providence police Cmdr. Oscar Perez.

The choice comes two days after a community forum where the three finalists for the position fielded questions from their potential future constituents and gave their stance on issues identified as a priority within the community, including gun violence, the police's relationship with the community, and the culture within the police department.

What is the new Providence Police chief's background?

Perez has been the department's acting chief since Clements departed to head up the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community-Oriented Policing Services.

Perez, who speaks Spanish, came to the city as an immigrant from Colombia when he was 13 years old.

His first shift as a patrol officer was 29 years ago.

After starting out as a patrol officer, he moved on to projects such as developing the department's Community Relations Bureau and a department-wide community policing bureau policy, the release says. He spearheaded several police community relations initiatives.

He also oversaw an internal unit within the department that investigates alleged lawbreaking by police officers.

He kept a visible presence at the trial of a police sergeant who was found guilty of assaulting a hand-cuffed prisoner in April 2020.

Smiley announced his choice within 48 hours of a community forum.

There, the candidates answered questions based on feedback from a survey that had gathered input from more than 1000 people.

Who were the other candidates?

Providence police Maj. Kevin Lanni, a member of the Police Department for 25 years, launched his career as a patrol officer and later commanded the department's community operations bureau.

He has supervised efforts focused on narcotics, firearms and organized crime. He spearheaded two police training academies, which involved reforms in recruitment and incorporated "bias awareness, cross-cultural policing and strategies for serving vulnerable residents," according to a recent news release from City Hall.

Detective Maj. David Lapatin, a 61-year-old Cranston resident, is the longtime commanding officer of the department's investigative division.

He has managed detectives, which includes major crime investigations, license enforcement, intelligence, youth services and narcotics investigations.

He was the most experienced candidate among the trio who made it to the final cut.

City Hall has credited him with developing strong partnerships with local organizations and with community groups to combat crime.

