New deputy chief of police named in Galesburg

Lt. Kevin Legate's hard work through the years has allowed for advancement through the ranks of the Galesburg Police Department. As of July 31, he is the new deputy chief.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Deputy Police Chief,” Legate said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Galesburg, developing the potential of personnel within our organization, and implementing goals and initiatives to make our community a safe place for residents to call home.”

Legate replaces Daniel Hostens who left the Galesburg Police Department in June after accepting the position of Chief of Police for Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

According to the City of Galesburg, Legate was one of seven members of the GPD who were part of a search for the position. His extensive and varied law enforcement experience and productive leadership style helped make Legate the leading candidate.

“I am confident his skills and experience make him the ideal candidate to successfully take on this leadership role within the Police Department,” Interim City Manager Wayne Carl said.

Legate began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer for the Rock Island Police Department. He joined the Galesburg Police Department in 2001 as a patrol officer. He left the GPD to become a MEG Agent with the Peoria Multi-County Narcotic Unit before returning to the Galesburg Police Department in 2009 as an investigator.

Legate has since risen through the ranks to serve as a sergeant, lieutenant and now Deputy Police Chief with the Galesburg Police Department.

Deputy Chief Legate graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration. Through his education and work history, he possesses many of the key attributes to excel as the Deputy Police Chief, including supervision of personnel, policy development, and knowledge and implementation of policing best practices.

A swearing-in ceremony for Deputy Police Chief Legate will be held on Monday, July 31 at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins St. The public is invited and welcome to attend.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: City of Galesburg names Kevin Legate new Deputy Chief of GPD