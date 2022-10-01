Deputy Chief State's Attorney talks about role of prosecutor

Oct. 1—ENFIELD — Deputy Chief State's Attorney John J. Russotto believes that despite the legal system becoming more complex over the years, the role of the prosecutor remains essentially the same — upholding community safety while maintaining fairness and a sense of justice.

Russotto spoke during Enfield Society for the Detection of Thieves and Robbers' 200th annual banquet and meeting on Tuesday night at St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church.

In keeping with the country's oldest vigilance society's custom of inviting legal experts to speak each year, Russotto's talked about the role of the prosecutor in the criminal justice system.

There have certainly been myriad changes in prosecuting cases since the society was chartered in 1823 to keep the farming community safe from horse thieves, Russotto told about 300 people in attendance. He showed an etching of a horse thief from 1823 being hung for his crimes, and said the criminal justice system in 2022 is a bit more complicated.

Today, he said, prosecution has evolved to include police, prosecutors, the courts, and — sometimes for the most serious crimes — the prison system.

Russotto said crime rates in Enfield and Connecticut have gone down, a trend he attributes to societal changes in demographics, an aging population, good law-enforcement practices, and solid work by the prosecutors he works with in the criminal justice system.

"As it should be in any state, Connecticut does not have a one-size-fits-all approach to criminal justice and how we deal with it," Russotto said.

The way prosecutors fit into the system is to dispense justice, keeping in mind public safety, and fairness to society, victims of crime, and those accused of crimes.

Prosecutors look at the seriousness of crimes and the state's cases but are also looking more into the background of defendants and other factors, such as their mental health, history of substance abuse, family instability, and socioeconomic factors, Russotto said.

"Those are often big factors in driving low-level criminal activity," he said. "A lot of our focus today is on ways to break the cycle with the intent that we not see people coming back into court for the same activity."

Prosecutors don't have clients per se, but represent the community and public interest, Russotto said.

"The public interest varies based on the nature of the case," he said.

Overall, Russotto said, caseloads have gone down but are more complex given the amount of digital evidence prosecutors must review, which sometimes takes five or six hours per case.

"One hundred years ago, police officers had a horse and a stick," Russotto said. Today, he said, police officers have more technology and resources, such as body cameras, dashboard cameras, and portable tablets for issuing citations and arrests.

