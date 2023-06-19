Deputy commander and entire battalion of Russian troops from South Ossetia killed in south Ukraine

Russian occupier Tekhov Aivengo was killed during the fighting for the village of Pyatykhatky

The deputy commander killed was said to be from the Storm.

Ossetia battalion, and was named Tekhov Aivengo.

He was allegedly surrounded along with his battalion, and about 300 Russian soldiers were killed.

The propagandists write that this unit had allegedly "decided to stand to the end."

Ukraine's counter-offensive: latest

On June 19, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar confirmed that the Ukrainian military had liberated the village of Pyatykhatky in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

In total, during the two weeks of the offensive in the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors of the front, the Tavria grouping units have de-occupied eight settlements:

Novodarivka,

Levadne,

Storozheve,

Makarivka,

Blahodatne,

Lobkove,

Neskuchne,

Pyatykhatky.

Units in the Tauride sector advanced into enemy territory up to 7 kilometers. The area liberated on the southern front amounts to 113 square kilometers.

On June 15, Malyar reported that the offensive continues in several directions as the Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually but surely advancing and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine's counter-offensive to retake Russian-held territory would be difficult and involve fierce fighting.

