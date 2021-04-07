Deputy constable arrested on drug and money laundering charges

Authorities say when the deputy and his girlfriend were taken into custody, he was placed in his own handcuffs.

Video Transcript

- We are learning much more now about a Harris County deputy constable accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine along with his girlfriend. Federal law enforcement says Alexander Reyes and his girlfriend Priscilla Cervantes is of Huffman laundered more than $300,000 over four months. Authorities say those hundreds of thousands of dollars were funds from drug deals. They are also facing charges of drug possession with intent to distribute. They now face 10 years to life in prison. The Precinct 1 constable's office told us, quote, "Our community expects us to hold ourselves accountable. I want the community to know that we took proactive steps to investigate this case with the FBI."

Recommended Stories

  • Former Trump official banned from federal employment for 4 years for violating the Hatch Act

    A former Trump administration official has been hit with a $1,000 fine and barred from holding federal office for four years over a violation of the Hatch Act. The Office of Special Counsel said Tuesday that Lynne Patton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump's who served in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has been disciplined for violating the Hatch Act by "using her official position to produce a video about housing conditions for the Republican National Convention." The Hatch Act limits federal employees from engaging in political activities in their official capacity, but the OSC said Patton "improperly harnessed the authority of her federal position to assist the Trump campaign." She recruited participants to film an RNC video in which New York City Housing Authority residents would "explain how their standard of living had improved under the Trump administration," the agency said. Patton will pay a $1,000 fine for the Hatch Act violation, and she has also been barred from federal employment for 48 months. The news was notable after some other Trump administration officials were previously found to have violated the Hatch Act but were not disciplined. The Office of Special Counsel in 2019, for example, recommended that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired from her job for repeatedly violating the Hatch Act, Axios notes. The agency also determined in 2020 that trade adviser Peter Navarro repeatedly violated the Hatch Act. And last year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received criticism for speaking at the RNC from Jerusalem, with critics at the time arguing he was violating the Hatch Act while doing so. In response to these complaints, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asserted that when it comes to the Hatch Act, "nobody outside of the Beltway really cares" about it. More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTraining officer testifies Chauvin was taught to avoid putting pressure on a suspect's neckAlmost half of all new U.S. coronavirus cases are in just 5 states

  • Grandmother of pregnant woman killed: 'The city failed her'

    "My granddaughter didn't deserve to die like this," she said of Brianna Navarro, who was shot to death on Easter Sunday.

  • Psaki Accuses GOP of Using ‘Conspiracy Theories’ to Restrict Voting: ‘Much Bigger Than Georgia’

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday accused Republicans of deploying “conspiracy theories” to restrict voting across the country, arguing that Georgia’s new voting law is part of a pattern of lawmakers working to whittle away voting access in an issue that is “much bigger than Georgia.” Psaki’s comments came during a press briefing in response to a question about whether President Biden is regretful that he may have “tipped the scale” in influencing Major League Baseball’s decision to move its 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta, reportedly costing the area $100 million in tourism revenue. Psaki said Biden was only “answering a direct question during an interview with ESPN” when he indicated on Wednesday that he would “strongly support” moving the July 13 game because of a law he described as “Jim Crow on steroids.” “We’re not standing here and calling for companies to boycott,” she said. “That’s not what our focus is on from the White House. We do believe that the focus on Georgia is a reminder and should be a reminder, I should say, that this is much bigger than Georgia.” She continued: “That Georgia was just one of the first states to act on a concerted effort to use easily disprovable conspiracy theories to fuel their attempts to make it even harder for eligible Americans to vote.” She cited a Brennan Center for Justice analysis that showed 361 bills with restrictive provisions had been introduced in 47 states nationwide as of March 24. “So this is not just Georgia this is something we are seeing a prevalence of this is a pattern around the country of an effort to make it more difficult to vote,” she said. However, proponents of the Georgia law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on election day voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. They have also argued that other states, including Biden’s native Delaware, have more restrictive voting regimes. Psaki’s comments come one day after she refused to answer whether Biden would continue peddling false claims about Georgia’s voting law, including that “the law would end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off,” a claim which the Washington Post’s fact-checkers gave four Pinnochios — a rating reserved for the most misleading, incorrect statements — because that part of the law gives counties the option to extend voting hours. “Well, again, I think the fact-checkers will also tell you that this bill does not make it easier for people across the state of Georgia to vote, and that’s where he has concerns,” Psaki responded.

  • Three-way talks over Ethiopian dam fail in Kinshasa: statements

    Egypt and Sudan said on Tuesday that the latest round of talks with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Kinshasa have ended with no progress. Delegations from the three countries were meeting in the Democratic Republic of Congo amid efforts to break a deadlock in talks over a project Ethiopia says is key to its economic development and power generation. Egypt fears the dam will imperil its supplies of Nile water, while Sudan is concerned about the dam's safety and water flows through its own dams and water stations.

  • NRA exec sheltered on borrowed yacht after mass shootings

    After school shootings that left dozens dead in recent years, National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre said the resulting outrage put him in such danger that he sought shelter aboard a borrowed 108-foot (32.92-meter) yacht. During a deposition, the head of the powerful gun-rights group’s acknowledged sailing in the Bahamas with his family as a “security retreat” in the summers following a 2012 school shooting in Connecticut and a 2018 massacre in Florida. “I was basically under presidential threat without presidential security in terms of the number of threats I was getting,” LaPierre said, according to a transcript of the deposition filed in court over the weekend.

  • Latina ex-Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell takes new role on personal mission: gun control

    “There's so much trauma when you lose a loved one in that way," said Mucarsel-Powell, whose father died at the hands of a gunman, and who is now a senior adviser with the gun advocacy group Giffords.

  • 3 in custody after rash of ATM explosions in Philadelphia: Sources

    Three people are now in police custody following a rash of ATM explosions in Philadelphia, sources confirm to Action News.

  • Winds of change: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition

    Europe's biggest utilities Enel and Iberdrola saw the clean energy transition coming decades ago when others baulked at the high cost of producing energy from the sun and wind and instead stuck with coal and oil. Thanks to early decisions to buy power grids and build renewable plants, the once-staid utilities are now among a handful of global green energy majors going into battle with Big Oil to supply low-carbon power full of confidence. European oil giants such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total have sharpened their focus on power, seeing it as the sector to build their businesses around as they reinvent themselves as clean energy suppliers.

  • Pct. 4 constable sergeant killed was 'go-to guy' in force

    Marcus Sam was a 12-year veteran of the Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable's Office. He died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash.

  • Letters to the Editor: The Chauvin defense's disgraceful attempt to put George Floyd on trial

    It is Derek Chauvin who kept his knee pressed against George Floyd for nine minutes; his character is the only one on trial.

  • EU backs U.S. call for global minimum corporate tax, but rate to be decided

    The European Commission backed on Tuesday a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a global minimum corporate tax, but said its rate should be decided in talks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "thirty-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates".

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • U.S. would consider boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights abuses

    The U.S. would consider a joint boycott with other countries of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China over human rights abuses, the State Department says.

  • Mitch McConnell told CEOs to 'stay out of politics' over the Georgia voting law, despite being one of the biggest recipients of corporate cash in Congress

    McConnell slammed the companies decrying Georgia's voting law - but he's a top recipient of CEOs' cash.

  • Republicans Keep Worshipping at This Zealot’s No-Tax Altar

    Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/GettyGrover Norquist, the high priest of Republican tax-cutting, may not be as prominent as he was in the 1990s, but he is the reason that Joe Biden can’t afford to lose a single senator or more than a handful of House members without losing his entire economic agenda.Norquist, who once said his goal is to starve the government down to the size “where we can drown it in the bathtub,” has been remarkably successful at shaping a political environment that makes it hard to even talk about, let alone succeed in, raising taxes. He’s in a tight corner now, but it would be dangerous to write him off as old news.When President George H.W. Bush lost his re-election in 1992 after breaking his promise to not raise taxes, Norquist called it “a teaching moment.” Since then, he has held the sword of Damocles over politicians by having them sign an anti-tax pledge. In no small part because of that pledge, it’s unlikely a single Republican will support President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan which he would pay for by raising taxes on families with incomes over $400,000 and by increasing the corporate tax rate to 28 percent after President Trump slashed it from 35 to 21 percent.In the last Congress, 45 senators and 212 House members signed Norquist’s pledge. “Even those few Republicans who don’t sign the pledge, everybody believes they did sign it,” Norquist told The Daily Beast. He points out there hasn’t been a tax increase since 1994, except when Democrats have the House and Senate and presidency. Democrats lost their congressional majorities after Bill Clinton’s first two years, and Barack Obama suffered what he called a “shellacking” at the two-year mark, losing the House and six Senate seats.The Democrats’ New More-Free-Stuff Agenda Is a True WinnerNow, Norquist is facing a huge test of his strength as Biden is promising a plan for good-paying jobs to build back America, and taxes to pay for those jobs. Polls show Americans favor taxes on the rich by wide margins, and that even many Republicans are open to them, but so far that hasn’t convinced their representatives.“It takes a pandemic and Donald Trump to make this a different time,” says Democratic pollster Peter Hart. “All the rules are changed, and those who can’t adapt to the world we’re going to see are going to be left in the dust. This is in many respects a transition from what we’ve been living with for over 25 years. We’re going to make investments in the future rather than rely on old shibboleths.”Asked if he had any data to back up his optimistic assertion of a transformed political environment, Hart parried the question, saying lightheartedly, “I wouldn’t want to ruin the mystery of it with data,” then adding that his polling company would be back in the field soon to get a better sense of what he thinks is happening.He explained that Biden took office with a 52-53 percent approval, low for a new administration but now is in the high 50s, which tells us a little more about the politics ahead, says Hart: “that the tribalism may be waning somewhat, and I would underline somewhat.”The mythology around Norquist and the political danger posed by tax increases grew after Bush lost in 1992. “He didn’t lose because of taxes, he lost because there was a recession. It was just a yarn Grover spun to get people to send him money, and that congealed into Republican dogma,” says Jack Pitney, a professor of American politics at Claremont McKenna College. The aversion to taxes is less about Norquist than about Trump’s heavy hand, he says. “Republicans are afraid they’ll be denounced by Trump if they support any tax increase.”What Biden has going for him is that the argument for raising taxes is persuasive, says Pitney. Voters understand that unlimited deficit spending is unsustainable, and the perception that rich people and corporations are getting away with highway robbery is what matters politically. “Republicans don’t want to cross Trump, while at the same time they’re trying to present themselves as a working-class party. It’s hard for them to argue against it (raising taxes on the rich and corporations) on the merits.”Also, people love concrete, they love roads and bridges, says Pitney, who before he went into academia was legislative director for former New York Senator Alphonse D’Amato, nicknamed “Senator Pothole” for his assiduous attention to basic constituent services.Even so, the decades-long resistance to taxes is far from over. Democrats shouldn’t rush to write off Norquist. He had the big idea of a “no tax” pledge that unified conservatives across varied causes from gun rights to evangelicals, home schoolers and anti-abortion activists. His Wednesday meetings are legendary and each week bring well over a hundred activists to the office of Americans for Tax Reform, the group he formed in 1985.Borrowing Norquist’s strategy, the Koch brothers have been quietly circulating for some time through a conservative group they back, Americans for Prosperity, a “no tax on climate” pledge. According to a two-year study made public last week by the Investigative Reporting Group at American University, the pledge is gaining currency among elected officials not only in Washington but in state houses. There are currently 411 signers, which include the entire Republican leadership in the U.S. House, a third of House members, and a quarter of U.S. senators.A bare knuckles fight lies ahead, but Democrats are bullish about their prospects in a way that they haven’t been for a long time. “What’s going to happen here, Biden is going to pass another major piece of legislation, and it’s going to be popular too,” says Jim Kessler with Third Way, a centrist Democratic group that once might have parted ways with progressives over a big spending program but has now joined the chorus for Biden to “go big” with infrastructure and to finance it mainly through taxes on the wealthy and corporations.“We believe things should be paid for,” says Kessler. “If it’s worth having, it should be paid for. And we want an economy that is vibrant and where work pays. We’re undertaxed as a country.” Republicans will be hard-pressed to oppose raising taxes on the richest among us and on corporations now that their coalition relies on lower-income, blue-collar workers. “Their voters are a lot less wealthy than they were in Grover Norquist’s heyday,” says Kessler.Norquist initially deflected questions from The Daily Beast about the continued relevancy of his anti-tax message, saying, “infrastructure is a French word for everything except roads.” He says Trump, who signed the pledge, was “generally fine on taxes… except for tariffs on China.” Tariffs are taxes, says Norquist, and their cost is passed on to American consumers. He predicts a higher corporate tax rate will come back to sting the Democrats “because taxes are a direct war on people in the suburbs who didn’t like the guy with the orange hair,” but also won’t like the drag on their 401-Ks when corporate profits are shaved by higher taxes. More than half the population (53 percent) has 401-Ks or an IRA, he notes, adding that “Biden’s guys don’t get who they’re poking, who they’re screwing.”Actually, Biden’s guys know exactly what they’re doing, and what they’re up against. And they’re ready. The voters will decide whether they want “The American Jobs Plan,” and whether they want Amazon and Jeff Bezos to pay for it. Biden is making a good bet that the answer is yes, and we’ll know soon enough if government is too big to drown.Editor's note: A previous version of this column quoted Norquist as saying, “Infrastructure is a French word for everything except votes.” That has been corrected to "everything except roads." Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Supreme Court's ruling for college athletes would mean big business for endorsement startups

    The Supreme Court's ruling on the Alston vs NCAA case could open up a market for startup agencies to connect students athletes with endorsers.

  • Polls close in Greenland election closely watched by global mining industry

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Voting stations closed in Greenland on Tuesday evening in a snap election that could unseat the ruling party and help decide the fate of vast deposits of rare earth metals that international companies want to exploit. The Arctic island of 56,000 people, which former U.S. President Donald Trump offered to buy in 2019 only to be told it was not for sale, is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but has broad autonomy. International companies are watching the election closely as they compete for the right to develop Greenland's untapped deposits of rare earth metals including neodymium, which is used in wind turbines, electric vehicles and combat aircraft.

  • Red Sox unveil blue-and-yellow uniforms before Patriots' Day

    The Boston Red Sox will have a new look on Patriots’ Day weekend. Boston will be the first of seven major league teams to wear new uniforms to honor the city they represent. The team will break them out — with no red — on April 17-18 when they host the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

  • Red Sox in yellow and blue? What's next ... Dodger chartreuse?

    The Boston Red Sox City Connect uniforms from Nike replace navy and red with a bright blue and even brighter yellow. Not even the socks are red.