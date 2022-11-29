Deputy: Criminal to-do list found during traffic stop

Nov. 28—EAU CLAIRE — Normally used to remind oneself to get groceries, change oil or finish household chores, a to-do list found during a weekend traffic stop instead had three criminal acts written on it, according to an Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy.

A Fall Creek police officer stopped a vehicle headed eastbound on East Lincoln Avenue (U.S. 12) near Kennedy Avenue at 8 p.m. Sunday in Fall Creek, according to law enforcement activity logs. Two sheriff's deputies also responded to assist with the traffic stop and arrests that followed.

The driver of the vehicle, Ashley L. Stock, 33, of Elk Mound, and passenger Stephen M. Woodford, 29, 2519 Paulina St., were taken into custody after drug paraphernalia was found in the car and because both were out on bail for other pending court cases. Woodford, who has previously been convicted of a felony, was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, narcotic drug possession and possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug.

When the two appeared Monday in Eau Claire County Court, Judge Sarah Harless set signature bonds for both Stock and Woodford, allowing them to be out of jail while their new case is pending. Stock and Woodford will not be allowed to have contact with each other as a condition of their bonds.

According to the criminal complaint, items indicating drug use were found in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Woodford voluntarily turned over a knife he had on his person to a deputy before being searched. The deputy then found a straw with a white residue in one of Woodford's pockets. The residue tested positive for the potent opioid drug fentanyl.

During the search, the deputy also found a "to-do" list on Woodford. The list included an reminder to buy a half-gram of fentanyl. Other items on the list included "go shoplifting" and "sell dope."

A search of the vehicle uncovered tin foil with burnt residue on it, rubber tie-off bands, butane torches, alcohol prep pads, syringes and more straws with white residue on them.

Both Woodford and Stock currently have pending cases for misdemeanor retail theft in Eau Claire County. He also is on bond for a felony narcotic drug possession charges in Chippewa County.

Woodford was convicted in 2020 of felony methamphetamine possession in Eau Claire County.