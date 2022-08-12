Deputy dead after shooting in Wake County, sheriff says

A deputy is dead after a shooting in Wake County, according to the sheriff’s office.

ABC 11, Channel 9′s sister station in Raleigh, reported the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in eastern Wake County.

The Wake County Sheriff confirmed a deputy had died early Friday morning.

It is with sadness to share that a @WakeSheriff deputy was fatally shot while in the line duty earlier this morning. Please pray for the deputy’s family and this agency. — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) August 12, 2022

ABC 11 reported several agencies responded to the shooting near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale Road and Battle Bridge Road not far from River Ridge Golf Club in Raleigh.

Information has not been made available on the deputy’s identity or the suspect in the case.

