Deputy defense minister reports Ukrainian troops now securing newly captured areas near Robotyne following recent advances

Ukrainian forces have made progress in the area south and east of Robotyne in southern Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said in a post on her channel on the Telegram messenger app on Sept. 18.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are now consolidating the positions they have gained, Maylar said.

In the south, Ukrainian troops are continuing to conduct an offensive on the Melitopol section of the front line, she said.

Earlier, U.S. newspaper the New York Times reported that a new phase of Ukraine's counter-offensive has begun, with the main blow coming from the southeast, where Ukrainian soldiers are gradually advancing through minefields while under attack by Russian aircraft.

U.S. newspaper the Wall Street Journal quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying that Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commenting on criticism of the "slow pace" of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, had told U.S. officials that Ukrainian forces were on the verge of a breakthrough.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry officially confirmed the liberation of the village of Robotyne, in Zaporizhzhya Oblast on Aug. 28, a few days after Ukrainian troops had entered the settlement.

Ukrainian forces are now moving further towards Novoprokopivka and Ocheretuvate, and have seen successes near Verbove, Ukraine’s military says.

In early September, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had broken through the first line of Russian defense on the southern front.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Sept. 11 that Ukrainian troops had liberated part of Opytne near Avdiyivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

The Ukrainian military announced on Sept. 17 that Ukrainian forces had liberated the village of Klishchiyivka south of the Russian-occupied ruins of Bakhmut.

