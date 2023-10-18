Deputy dies in crash on way to work extra shift, Georgia officials say. ‘Quiet giant’

A Georgia sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a deputy killed in a car crash.

David “DJ” Carter, a detention deputy with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, was headed to work an extra shift when he crashed Tuesday in Monroe, the department wrote on Facebook on Oct. 18.

Authorities said Carter was in his personal vehicle at the time, WSB-TV reported. He previously worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections before joining the sheriff’s office this year, according to the station.

Additional details about the Oct. 17 crash weren’t released.

In a Facebook post, Carter’s wife, Amber Carter, described the moment her world “shattered” as officers arrived at her door to deliver the tragic news.

“My best friend, partner in crime, and love of my life had his life taken from him,” she wrote. “I can’t believe this is real life. I’m in complete shock. It’s not fair. My life will forever be changed.”

A colleague described Carter as a “quiet giant,” adding: “He was damn good [Detention] Deputy. One of the ones that is hard to come by.”

Walton County is about 50 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

