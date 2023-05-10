Deputy dies in dog attack while pet-sitting, Indiana cops say. Her 8-year-old son hurt

An 8-year-old boy was injured in a dog attack that killed his mother, according to authorities in Indiana. His mom, 46, was a sheriff’s deputy.

After the attack, the shocked child ran to a neighbor’s home and asked for help, WXIN reported. Officers were then called to the Indianapolis neighborhood at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Arriving officers were met by an “actively aggressive dog,” according to a statement from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers shot the dog.

The officers also found “two victims with dog bite-related injuries,” police said. A woman “in the garage area” was pronounced dead, and the 8-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Deputy Sheriff Tamieka White.

“Deputy White was a bright light to all that knew her,” Sheriff Kerry Forestal said in a statement to McClatchy News. “We are immensely grateful for her nearly 17 years of service to our agency. We will work to uphold her legacy as a courageous and dedicated public servant.”

The 8-year-old boy is “recovering from a dog bite” following the “unexpected and tragic passing” of his mom, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders found three other dogs at the home, WTHR reported. Police said White was pet-sitting at the time of the attack.

The dog that attacked was not her own, according to the TV station.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services took the dog that was shot dead, the three other dogs and a cat, the Indianapolis Star reported. The live animals are being held as the investigation is ongoing.

