Deputy dismissed after alcohol, gun incident

Jul. 31—A Cumberland County sheriff's deputy has been dismissed following his arrest, the result of citizen complaints that he approached them "in a threatening manner" with a handgun while drinking.

The arrest — conducted by Crossville Police — was announced in a late Friday evening press release from Sheriff Casey Cox.

The release states the dismissal came on the conclusion of an investigation into the incident.

According to arrest affidavits filed with the clerk's office on July 26, Ronald Lee Peck Jr., 43, Crab Orchard, was arrested in the 3000 block of Hwy. 70 E. by CPD's Lt. Dustin Lester shortly before 8 p.m. July 24.

Peck is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and public intoxication.

The affidavit states city police responded to Hwy. 70 E. after a man and his wife reported they had been in a confrontation with another man claiming to be a deputy sheriff.

The couple said Peck was a passenger in a pickup truck when he exited the vehicle, dropped a handgun, then approached the man with "firearm out of its holster and was being belligerent and came ... in a threatening manner."

The affidavit continues that Peck "was intoxicated and had a half bottle of Evan Williams alcohol in the truck."

The couple stated they were traveling on Hwy. 70 E. when they thought there were being flagged down and stopped near the vehicle Peck was sitting.

The press release from Cox states Peck, who was hired in October 2021, was off duty and "not only violated the core values of the sheriff's office, but also violated state law.

"Upon receiving the findings of the investigation, it was determined that Peck's actions were in clear violation of principles and standards upheld by our law enforcement agency," the release stated. "Consequently, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has taken immediate and decisive action, terminating Deputy Peck's employment with the department ..."

Peck is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Aug. 21. His bond is set at $15,000. It is not known who his attorney is at this time.

"Our law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard because of their professions," Cox said. "The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office core values are integrity, professionalism and respect and we will not allow our officers or employees to perform at anything less than that standard."

