Deputy district attorney faces DUI, reckless driving charges after police clock her at 73 in 35 mph zone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County deputy district attorney was booked on a DUI charge after she was clocked at 73 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Kayla Farzaneh-Simmons was driving a white KIA SUV westbound on Sunset Road at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, when a Metro police officer stopped her near Rainbow Boulevard, according to the report.

While she looked for proof of insurance, the officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol even though she was chewing gum, the report said. She had three passengers in the car at the time, and the officer asked her to get out of the vehicle.

As Farzaneh-Simmons spoke to the officer next to the patrol vehicle, the smell of alcohol was observed coming from her, according to the report. Farzaneh-Simmons declined to take a sobriety test.

“While assisting Farzaneh-Simmons into the back of my patrol vehicle, she appeared to almost fall and I went to assist her,” the officer wrote in the report. “I advised her I thought she was going to fall for a second, and she responded, ‘I am not that drunk, I promise.’ “

Farzaneh-Simmons was booked on the DUI charge and also a reckless driving charge, partially because she had passengers in the car. A blood draw was performed, but results of the test were not available from the arrest report.

She was hired by the District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 6, 2022, and she is listed as currently employed with the county. Her date of birth was redacted from the report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.