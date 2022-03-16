Deputy earned Governor's Impaired Driving Enforcement award

Mar. 16—Whether it be a person driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, talking or dealing with a cell phone, or distracted by other factors, impaired driving can be dangerous not only for the motorist and passengers but to other motorists as well.

That is one reason why law enforcement officials focus of stopping impaired driving — for the safety of all persons using state and local roadways.

This year, Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston was recognized for his dedicated efforts to stop impaired driving on Laurel roadways — being awarded the 2021 Governor's Award for Impaired Driving Enforcement.

This is the second consecutive year that Houston has been recognized for his efforts.

This information was obtained from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.