Deputy exposed to drugs in line of duty is hospitalized, Richland County sheriff says

A man was arrested on multiple charges after a deputy who was searching his vehicle was exposed to methamphetamine and had to be hospitalized, the RIchland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Deputy Zaid Abdullah saw a vehicle pull behind a closed business on Burnette Drive, , the sheriff’s department said. That’s near the intersection with Bush River Road and about a mile from Dutch Square Mall.

Abdullah stopped the vehicle and observed various suspicious things in plain view, including an expired tag that wasn’t registered to the vehicle and a sawed-off catalytic converter, according to the release.

The driver, 26-year-old Vladimir Barva, was wanted by another law enforcement agency and was arrested for those previous warrants along with additional charges regarding the catalytic converter, the sheriff’s department said.

Before the vehicle was towed away, Abdullah conducted a search. While wearing gloves, he was exposed to a white powdery substance that was inside the glove compartment, according to the release.

Abdullah began to go in and out of consciousness and was given three doses of Narcan by other deputies to revive him, the sheriff’s department said.

Narcan, which is the name of a popular brand of the drug Naloxone, can be administered as a nasal spray or as an injection for patients suffering from an overdose, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said.

Still struggling to remain conscious, the other deputies put Abdullah in a patrol car and rushed him to the hospital, according to the release. Further information on Abdullah’s condition was not available.

White powdery substance

The substance Abdullah discovered tested positive for meth, and additional testing is planned to confirm the findings, the sheriff’s department said.

Barva was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he was charged with possession of nonferrous metals (catalytic converters), and possession of schedule II narcotic, according to the release. Barva remains behind bars after bond was set at $5,000, jail records show.

“Narcan has saved many lives of those who have overdosed on drugs,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release. “What we don’t talk about enough is the dangers our deputies are exposed to with those that possess dangerous drugs. This is our second close call in losing a deputy.”

Recent Incident

On Oct. 22, 2021, Deputy Shannon Huffman was hospitalized twice after being exposed to fentanyl while on patrol, the sheriff’s department said.

Huffman responded to a civil disturbance at a business on Shop Road where an ex-employee refused to leave when she came across a white powdery substance in the man’s locker and which was later identified as fentanyl, according to the release.

Huffman experienced symptoms of overdose and was transported to the hospital where she was treated, the sheriff’s department said.

Huffman later experienced a second exposure when she encountered the substance that lingered on her uniform and was taken to the hospital and treated a second time, according to the release. Current information on Huffman’s condition was not available.

The ex-employee, 33-year-old Christopher Wessinger, was charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic, the sheriff’s department said.

“The dangers to our deputies don’t just come from firearms. We need more access to Narcan,” Lott said. “We have to protect our deputies. ... Our deputies lives and health are important too.”