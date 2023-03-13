Deputy exposed to ‘white crystal substance’ during Burke County traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

A Burke County deputy was given Narcan after being exposed to a “white crystal substance” during a traffic stop on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy conducted the stop near the Drexel Post Office around 3:30 p.m. The passenger, Jonathan M. Stanley, had valid felony warrants issued by Probation and Parole.

The deputy found a foil packet and drug paraphernalia during a search of Stanley. The deputy opened the packet, from which the wind blew a white crystal substance into his face.

While the deputy was transporting Stanley to jail, he started to feel a tightness in his chest and tingling in his arms and legs. The deputy notified his superior and was then given Narcan. He was seen at a medical facility and released.

Stanley is facing charges of contraband to prisoner and felony possession.

The investigation is ongoing.

