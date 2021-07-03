Deputy in fatal shooting will not be charged

Jul. 2—WOLCOTT — An officer involved in a fatal shooting will not face charges.

White County Prosecutor Robert Guy reviewed evidence and determined that the deputy acted appropriately. According to the Indiana State Police, findings by the prosecutor stated the Wolcott Town Deputy Marshal's actions were necessary to defend his own life and the lives of his fellow officers.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on June 15, deputies with the White County Sheriff's Department, the Monon Town Marshal, and a Wolcott Town Deputy Marshal went to 403 W. Anderson St. in Wolcott to serve an arrest warrant on Perry Boyd, 56, Wolcott.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located Boyd, who retreated into the residence, according to the ISP. After deputies made entry into the residence, there was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and Boyd. A Wolcott Town Marshal and Boyd were both struck by gunfire. Deputies immediately began rendering medical aid until EMS arrived on scene.

The Wolcott Town Marshal was transported to a Lafayette-area hospital with non-life-threating injures. Boyd was transported by EMS to a Monticello-area hospital for an awaiting helicopter. Upon arriving at the hospital, Boyd succumbed to his injuries.

Upon the prosecutor's findings, the investigation has been closed. No charges will be filed.

