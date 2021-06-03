Deputy in fatal shooting won't be charged

Jun. 3—HIGH POINT — The Davidson County detective who gunned down a Black teenager from High Point at a funeral seven months ago will not face criminal charges.

A grand jury determined there was "insufficient evidence to support criminal charges" against Davidson County Sheriff's Office Detective Michael Shane Hill, who shot and killed 18-year-old Fred Cox Jr. last Nov. 8 following a memorial service at Living Water Baptist Church in High Point.

Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump announced the grand jury's decision Wednesday after meeting with members of Cox's family for about an hour. The decision prompted anger and disappointment from the family and their supporters.

"Another UNARMED BLACK MAN killed by the hands of the police, walked away free today," Tenicka Shannon, Cox's mother, posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. "High Point failed us."

At an emotional news conference later in the afternoon — held across the street from the church where Cox was killed — the family announced a civil wrongful death suit would be filed in Cox's death.

"But what does that mean?" Shannon asked. "My baby's still dead, and (Hill) is still on the police force."

Surrounded by other family members holding signs of protest, Shannon lashed out angrily at the detective who killed her son.

"You saw the opportunity to shoot a Black person and you took it!" she shouted through her tears. "And you took my soul! You took my heart, and I will never forgive you! My sadness has turned to anger ... and I'm ready to fight! I'm ready to fight for justice for my baby!"

Shannon called the grand jury's decision "a punch in my gut" and "a slap in my face."

The Cox family's lead attorney, nationally renowned civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, was not at the news conference, but he released a statement expressing his frustration that Hill would not be charged.

Story continues

"This shameful lack of accountability is something we see all too often when young Black men are unjustifiably gunned down by officers," he said. "...Law enforcement cannot continue to fire their weapons at Black people blindly and without consequence."

The shooting took place at the funeral service of Jonas Tramone Thompson Jr., a childhood friend of Cox's who was slain two weeks earlier in Davidson County. Hill was investigating that homicide and attended the funeral at the request of Thompson's family, according to the district attorney's announcement.

According to witnesses, as mourners were leaving the church, gunfire from two passing vehicles rained down near the church, causing mourners to scatter and seek shelter. Witnesses say Cox was helping a youth and his mother get into the church safely when he was shot several times by Hill.

According to an autopsy, Cox was shot four times, with at least two of those shots being fired from behind. The autopsy also found that Cox had no firearm residue on his hands, indicating he had not fired a gun during the incident. Witnesses say he didn't have a weapon on him.

The DA's statement said there was no evidence that Cox was in a gang or had fired a weapon, confirming what family members have been saying for months.

Cox's family, legal team and supporters have held several news conferences and protest marches since November, asserting Cox was gunned down without cause and demanding the detective who killed him be charged.

After reviewing the investigation conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, Crump's office could have filed charges against Hill, declined to file charges, or turned the case over to the grand jury, which is what the district attorney decided.

According to the statement, the grand jury heard the case Tuesday and was given two possible charges against Hill: voluntary manslaughter, and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. At least 12 of the 18 grand jury members would've needed to find probable cause to support a charge, but they did not, the announcement stated.

"After hearing witness interviews and viewing the evidence investigated in this case, the Grand Jury returned two no true bills of indictment, finding insufficient evidence to support criminal charges," the announcement said.

The identification of Hill in the statement marked the first time he has been publicly identified. According to the statement, Hill had notified his supervisors and the High Point Police Department that he would be attending the funeral at the family's request.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons declined to discuss Hill's work status during the seven months since the shooting, citing the confidentiality of personnel records.

In a telephone interview, Simmons told The High Point Enterprise he didn't feel the lack of an indictment vindicated his department.

"There's no vindication when there's a loss of life," he said. "There's no good outcome on something like this. I'm sad there is a life lost — that's always tragic."

The Rev. Greg Drumwright, a civil rights advocate who has supported the Cox family, said the district attorney's statement Wednesday does not signal the end of the case.

"After law enforcement's investigation, and the secret convening of a grand jury, Fred's family still has no explanation as to why he died," Drumwright said.

"Further, the criminal justice system here in Guilford County has made it clear that they are no longer pursuing answers to what happened — and they are no longer pursuing justice for Fred Cox. However, the local community will continue to stand up for this family, Fred's memory, and we will not stop demanding accountability for his killing."

Enterprise reporter Paul B. Johnson contributed to this story.

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579