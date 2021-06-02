Deputy in fatal shooting won't be charged

Jun. 2—HIGH POINT — A grand jury determined there was "insufficient evidence to support criminal charges" against a Davidson County sheriff's deputy who gunned down a High Point teenager after a memorial service in November, Guilford County's district attorney announced.

The announcement by District Attorney Avery Crump also identified the deputy for the first time as Detective Michael Shane Hill.

Hill was at Living Water Baptist Church on Brentwood Street on Nov. 8 attending the funeral service of Jonas Tramone Thompson Jr., who was slain two weeks earlier in Davidson County. Hill was investigating that killing and attended the funeral at the request of Thompson's family, Crump's announcement said.

According to witnesses, as mourners were leaving the church, gunfire from two passing vehicles rained down.

Fred Cox Jr., 18, was helping a youth and his mother get into the church safely when he was shot several times by Hill.

An autopsy found that Cox had no firearm residue on his hands, indicating he had not fired a gun during the incident. Witnesses say he didn't even have a weapon on him.

Crump's statement said there was no evidence that Cox was in a gang or had fired a weapon.

The Cox family, their legal team and supporters asserted that Cox was gunned down without cause.

After reviewing the investigation conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, Crump's announcement said, her office presented the grand jury on Tuesday with two possible charges against Hill: voluntary manslaughter, and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

At least 12 of the 18 members of the grand jury would need to find there was sufficient evidence to support the charge, but they did not, Crump's announcement said.

"After hearing witness interviews and viewing the evidence investigated in this case, the Grand Jury returned two no true bills of indictment, finding insufficient evidence to support criminal charges," the announcement said.