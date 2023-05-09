Sheriff's investigators shut down a portion of Bear Valley Road after a deputy fatally shot a knife-wielding suspect about a block from Apple Valley High School.

Investigators shut down a portion of Bear Valley Road after a deputy fatally shot a knife-wielding suspect about a block from Apple Valley High School.

Deputies responded at 3:30 p.m. to the report of a subject with a knife near the Stater Bros. shopping center in Apple Valley.

After arriving in the area, a deputy shot the suspect who was transported to a local hospital. They were later pronounced dead, sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press.

It is unknown how many shots were fired or if the suspect threatened the deputy with the knife.

Investigators shut down a portion of Bear Valley Road after a deputy fatally shot a knife-wielding suspect about a block from Apple Valley High School.

On Monday evening, investigators were seen laying out several yellow evidence markers on the north shoulder and paved surface of Bear Valley Road just west of Algonquin Road. A marker was placed on the roof of two sheriff's patrol vehicles parked in the right west bound lane.

Bear Valley Road was closed from Navajo to Mohawk/Multnomah roads during the investigation, which is continuing.

No further information was available on Monday night, Rodriguez said.

Neighbors, who did not wish to be identified, told the Daily Press they heard three gunshots after 3 p.m. A local shopkeeper said deputies asked if he knew of any fights that occurred early in the day in the area.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputy fatally shoots knife-wielding suspect in Apple Valley