Deputy fatally shoots man holding knife to child in Hesperia, authorities said

A deputy fatally shot a 44-year-old man suspected of holding a knife to a child at an apartment complex in Hesperia, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. on Thursday the apartment complex in the 8800 block of C Street, near Hesperia Christian School.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a suspect had barricaded himself and his family inside their home and was making threats. A woman in the home grabbed her children and tried to escape through a window. The suspect grabbed one of the children and went back inside, according to deputies.

Deputies entered the home and found the suspect holding a knife to the child. A deputy then fired and struck the suspect, sheriff's officials said.

The child was not injured.

Despite lifesaving measures, the suspect died at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, sheriff's officials reported.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputy fatally shoots man holding knife to child in Hesperia