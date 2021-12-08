Deputy fatally shoots man on West Side

Dec. 8—A domestic violence investigation Tuesday night escalated into a foot pursuit and altercation that culminated in a deputy fatally shooting the suspect, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex in Northwest Albuquerque.

According to a BCSO news release:

The victim called police at 8:15 p.m. to report the domestic violence incident, which had occurred earlier in the evening at the Allsup's at Coors and Blake SW. The victim called from her apartment at 6200 Montaño Plaza NW.

Deputies were dispatched to the Las Mañanitas apartment complex at about 9 p.m. and determined that a battery had occurred. As they were interviewing the victim, the suspect — an adult male — showed up and then fled on foot. Deputies chased him.

"When deputies contacted the suspect, a physical altercation occurred, and at least one deputy fired one round, striking the suspect during the encounter," BCSO said in a news release posted on Twitter. The man died at the scene.

BCSO says the shooting is being investigated by its violent crimes and homicide detectives and by the Multi Agency Task Force made up of the Albuquerque Police Department, BCSO and New Mexico State Police.

"Per Sheriff's Office policy, the deputies involved in this incident will be interviewed, and Body Worn camera footage will be thoroughly reviewed before any additional details are available for public release," the agency said.

This was the third fatal shooting by BCSO deputies this year.