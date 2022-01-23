Deputy fatally shot in Houston





A deputy was fatally shot in Houston early Sunday morning during a traffic stop.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap announced in a Facebook post that Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, was fatally shot after "attempting to make a traffic stop" at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Authorities said the driver of a vehicle exited his car and "fired repeatedly" at Galloway's patrol car. The deputy was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

The suspect drove away after the incident, according to KHOU 11. Heap said the suspect is a young Hispanic male driving a white Toyota Avalon.

Galloway had been with the Houston precinct for more than 12 year. He joined the force in 2009 and was most recently working with the Toll Road division. He is survived by his daughter and sister.

During a press conference on Sunday, Heap said Galloway was "brutally murdered."

In a statement on Facebook, the constable said Galloway "did not have an opportunity to defend himself in this brutal attack."

"We cannot have people like this on our streets. I do not want to raise my family, my grandchildren, in a county where this type of crime is running rampant," he added.

Sunday's fatal shooting in Houston came after a New York Police Department officer was shot and killed in Harlem on Friday when authorities responded to a 911 call regarding a family dispute. Another officer was said to be "fighting for his life" following the shooting.

Heap on Sunday said Galloway was "very much loved by the men and women he served with."

"There's a lot of broken up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives," he added.