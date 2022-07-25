Deputy fatally shot, leading to standoff that ends when home burns down, Ohio cops say

One deputy was killed and another injured while responding to a call about a person shot, Ohio officials said. The call escalated into a standoff that ended when the residence burned down.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a person shot inside a mobile home at 10:51 a.m. Sunday, July 24, Sheriff Deborah Burchett said in a news conference recorded by Dayton 24/7 Now.

According to Burchett, a woman broke into the home and fired several shots.

Deputies arrived and began to investigate the inside of the residence. “They were met with gunfire,” Burchett said. Deputy Matthew Yates was hit inside the home.

Several law enforcement agencies were called to assist as an hours-long standoff began, WHIO reported.

Officials rescued Yates from the home and flew him to a nearby hospital where he died, Burchett said.

Yates served on the force for 15 years, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-mast until Yates’ burial.

The standoff came to an end when the mobile home caught fire and burned down, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Another deputy was injured during the standoff, the cause and extent unknown, WHIO reported.

Clark County is about 80 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Girl shot in head was witness to deadly Philadelphia traffic cone attack, reports say

Garage cleanup reveals tote bag with remains of missing man inside, Ohio cops say

Woman lay dead on her couch for 2 years. How did no one notice, London court asks