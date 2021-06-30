Deputy finds man's body in front lawn of Maxton residence

Jun. 30—LUMBERTON — A Maxton man's body was found Tuesday morning in the front lawn of a residence by a deputy trying to serve civil process, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and investigators went to the 100 block of Freeman Drive in Maxton about 9:44 a.m. in response to a call about a deceased male being found in the yard, according to the RCSO. Scottie Oxendine, 33, was located when a deputy arrived at his residence to serve civil process.

An autopsy will be conducted by the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.