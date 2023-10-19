Deputy finds meth packaged for resale and other drugs in Jasper woman’s car during traffic stop

A Jasper woman is facing multiple drug charges after getting pulled over by a deputy in Gordon County.

On Tuesday, October 10 at about 9 p.m., a deputy on patrol near Resaca noticed a “suspicious” BMW driving on State Road 136.

The deputy stopped the driver, identified as Kaitlyn Alyse Lieberman, 33, of Jasper, and questioned her.

During a search of her car, the deputy found methamphetamine packaged for resale, illegal Schedule II narcotics, marijuana, and related items.

Lieberman was arrested without incident.

She was booked into the Gordon County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, and other drug-related and traffic offenses.

On Sunday, October 15, Lieberman was released on a $15,000 bond.

