Deputy fired after he’s accused of raping woman while on duty, Georgia police say

A Georgia deputy is out of a job after allegations he raped a woman he met on duty, state investigators say.

George Rahming, 38, was arrested July 12 on charges of rape and sexual assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The now-former Newton County sheriff’s deputy also faces two counts of violation of oath of office, online records show.

On July 10, the sheriff’s office asked the GBI to investigate after a woman reported that she was raped by a deputy in uniform. Authorities said the woman’s claims were substantiated early in the investigation.

Rahming was on patrol when he saw the woman and “eventually made contact with her,” investigators said in a news release. That’s when he’s accused of assaulting the woman, who wasn’t in custody.

Authorities didn’t release additional details.

Rahming had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly two years before his firing, the GBI said.

He remained in custody at the Newton County Jail as of July 13, online records show.

Newton County is about 40 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

