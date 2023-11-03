Deputy fired after allegedly using public funds for personal gain

A Chester County deputy is out of a job after being charged for allegedly using a government-funded debit card for personal gain.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Joshua Cauthen worked with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and was also associated with the Great Falls Rescue Squad.

SLED says that Cauthen was issued a debit card for incidentals while working with GFRS, but he allegedly “committed 13 transactions for personal gain.”

Authorities say Cauthen used the debit card in Chester, Lancaster, York, and Horry counties. The total added up to $1,659.28.

Cauthen is facing a charge of breach of trust, according to SLED.

He has since been fired from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

