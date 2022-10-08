Deputy fired after arrest

Oct. 8—GUILFORD COUNTY — A Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputy was fired Friday following an arrest last month on child exploitation charges in Davidson County.

Steven Surratt was fired after a criminal investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and Surratt's arrest in mid-September, Sheriff Danny Rogers said.

Surratt was charged in Davidson County with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. All the incidents relating to the charges are alleged to have occurred in Davidson County in December 2021, Rogers said.

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor involves someone possessesing material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.

No information about what Surratt specifically is accused of doing was available.