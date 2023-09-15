Deputy fired for deceiving Thurston Sheriff’s Office during background check

A Thurston County patrol deputy has been fired for deceiving the sheriff’s office during his background check.

The deputy was hired in 2023. After the hiring process, the sheriff’s office discovered the deputy had resigned at another agency instead of being fired for insubordination.

The sheriffs office has since notified the Criminal Justice Training Academy (CJTA). As a result, the CJTA can now prevent the deputy from ever being employed in Washington law enforcement again.

“The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that deception during the hiring phase is a significant indicator of future behavior that would undermine the public’s confidence in our employees,” a spokesperson said in a written release. “As such, this behavior will not be tolerated and TCSO remains committed to ensuring those who lie are properly reported to the state so they are unable to get hired on with any future agency.”