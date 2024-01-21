Deputy fires gun while being dragged by car during traffic stop, NC sheriff says

A driver accused of dragging a North Carolina deputy along the pavement is on the run and may be in Mecklenburg County, investigators say.

The deputy fired his gun during the struggle, but is believed to have missed 33-year-old Corey Allen Leazer, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators have not released the deputy’s identity or details of any injuries.

The traffic stop happened Saturday, Jan. 20, at a gas station in the 800 block of Oakridge Farm Highway near Mooresville, the sheriff’s office said.

“During the stop, the driver of the vehicle ... attempted to get away from the deputy by pulling away from the deputy and getting back into his vehicle,” officials said.

“As the deputy tried to pull Leazer out of the vehicle, Leazer placed the vehicle in drive, dragging the deputy about 15-20 feet. The deputy fired his weapon but did not appear to hit the suspect.”

The deputy got in his patrol car and began chasing the suspect, but ended the pursuit in Rowan County when the suspect began to endanger other drivers, official said.

Leazer’s vehicle was found “a short time later inside Mecklenburg County” and a perimeter was established to track him down.

Investigators have not said where in the county the vehicle was found.

Leazer is currently on probation for felony larceny, officials said.

