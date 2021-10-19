Deputy fires at lunging dog — and ricocheting bullet hits another cop, NC officials say

A deputy fired at an aggressive dog — and one of the bullets ricocheted and hit his colleague, North Carolina officials said.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance on Sunday night and went to a home with a “Beware of Dog” sign outside of it.

The deputies had “been warned of multiple dogs they could encounter” at the residence and knocked on the door. They could see a large dog inside and moved back from the “house and porch after they knocked because of the aggressive nature and size” of the animal, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

After the door was opened the dog lunged at a deputy and he fired and hit the animal, authorities said.

“One of the rounds fired by the deputy ricocheted off the ground and struck” another deputy on the scene, officials said. The shooting happened near Bobcat Spur Lane in Henderson County, roughly 30 miles southeast of the mountain tourist destination of Asheville.

Deputies said an ambulance took the injured deputy to nearby Mission Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg before he was released.

The dog that was hit by gunfire was euthanized on Monday, a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

