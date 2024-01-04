Deputy fires on stolen vehicle suspects as they ram his patrol car

Two men accused of ramming a sheriff’s deputy vehicle with a stolen car and later leading deputies in a pursuit have been arrested, authorities announced.

The incident unfolded on Dec. 31 just after 1 p.m. when a deputy assigned to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore Station located the stolen vehicle in the area of Cervera and Prairie Road in Wildomar.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, the suspects turned the car around and intentionally drove into the deputy’s driver’s side door, prompting the deputy to fire his weapon at the suspects, according to a RCSD news release.

The deputy’s vehicle was disabled and the two men, described male Hispanics, fled on foot northbound on Prairie Road and entered a silver Chevy Impala and drove away.

Stolen vehicle suspects ram, disable deputy vehicle

Later the same afternoon, just before 5 p.m. deputies from Riverside Sheriff’s Major Crime Unit and Lake Elsinore Enforcement Team located two men in the area of Temecula who matched the description of the suspects in the earlier incident.

“Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated,” authorities said.

When the two suspects eventually exited the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, they were captured.

“One of the suspects had injuries consistent with the deputy-involved shooting that had occurred earlier in the day,” the release stated.

Both suspects were taken to a local hospital for treatment and remain in custody.

The identities of the two men are being withheld while the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s department said.

The deputy whose vehicle was rammed sustained minor injuries during the incident.

