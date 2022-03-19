Deputy fires weapon at car in Thousand Oaks after pursuit

Ventura County Sheriff's authorities investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Thousand Oaks Saturday morning.

A Ventura County Sheriff's deputy fired his weapon at a car that was reportedly driving toward him in a Thousand Oaks cul-de-sac after a short pursuit Saturday morning.

The officer-involved shooting took place at 5:13 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rollings Avenue, said sheriff's Sgt. Tim Lohman. The block is in a residential neighborhood off Pederson Road on the west side of Highway 23.

As of 10 a.m., authorities didn't yet know whether any rounds struck the vehicle or anyone inside, Lohman said. No one with injuries had been located. The car fled the scene after the gunfire.

By noon, neither the vehicle nor any suspects had been located, said sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson. The number and gender of suspects was also not known, he said.

The incident arose after sheriff's dispatchers received a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a possible theft in the 3000 block of Radcliffe Road, not far from the Rollings Avenue site.

The caller reported seeing suspects who appeared to be removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle, Lohman said.

When the deputy arrived, he saw the vehicle, a dark sedan. A pursuit began.

As the deputy followed the sedan, it entered a cul-de-sac, Lohman said.

When the deputy got out of his vehicle, the sedan reportedly started driving toward him. The deputy fired at the car, Lohman said.

The deputy was not injured.

The car was later described as a dark gray, four-door 2016 Nissan Sentra.

As of noon, authorities were continuing to investigate. It wasn't known how many people were in the sedan.

Investigators also didn't immediately know whether another patrol unit was driving behind the deputy who fired his weapon. Patrol deputies ride alone in single-man vehicles, Lohman said.

"It all happened very quickly," Lohman said.

A sheriff's helicopter later assisted with the ongoing search.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

