Deputy found fatally shot in front seat of crashed car, Georgia authorities say

A man found shot and killed in a crashed car early Thursday, Dec. 29, in Atlanta is a local sheriff’s deputy, Georgia news outlets reported.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, works for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, according to WSB-TV and WAGA.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said they “had no information to provide” on the incident.

Atlanta Police Department officers responded around 4:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been shot near Bolton Road and Peyton Road in northwest Atlanta, according to an Atlanta Police Department news release. They found a man dead in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed.

Investigators are working to determine if he was shot before or after the wreck. Police said it’s possible another car was involved in the crash and left the scene, WAGA reported.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

