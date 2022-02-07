Deputy found justified in shooting of man during welfare check in Riverview

RIVERVIEW — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of an 88-year-old man and no charges will be filed against her, a State Attorney’s Office review has determined.

The decision was based on an “exhaustive review of all available evidence and applicable legal standards,” according to a news release Monday.

Deputy Anastacia Castillo was conducting an early morning welfare check Dec. 7 at the Riverview home of retired Tampa police officer Ronald Ehrich when he threatened to shoot her, the Sheriff’s Office said. Castillo retreated 22 feet into another room as she pleaded with Ehrich to drop his fully loaded Beretta .32 handgun.

Deputies say Ehrich continued to advance, so Castillo fired three times, striking him in the head and chest, the Sheriff’s Office said. He died later that day at a hospital.

Castillo identified herself as a deputy more than a dozen times and had “no duty to retreat,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a statement. She also used a flashlight to show she was wearing a full deputies’ uniform.

Castillo had been sent to Ehrich’s home after a worried neighbor called 911. The garage and the door leading into his house had been open for two days and the neighbor hadn’t seen him, deputies said.

Body camera footage released after the shooting shows Castillo identifying herself and ordering Ehrich to drop his gun before she opened fire.

“Who’s there?” Ehrich can be heard saying from his locked bedroom room after Castillo knocked.

“Sheriff’s Office, sir,” Castillo says. “It’s Deputy Castillo.”

“I’ve got a gun, you better get the hell out of here,” Ehrich responds.

Castillo retreated, calling for backup on her radio before yelling: “Put your gun down, it’s the Sheriff’s Office, sir.”

“You’re out of your ... mind,” Ehrich can be heard saying.

“Sir, I just want to make sure you’re OK. Please put the gun down,” Castillo says.

“I tell you what you do,” Ehrich says. “Come out into the open and sit down. Sit down or I’ll blow you right out of the ...”

“Sir, I don’t want to do this,” Castillo says. “Please put the gun down.”

Moments later, Ehrich, armed with the handgun, enters the room where Castillo was taking cover. The deputy immediately opens fire.

“I don’t know what more she could have done,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said at the time.

Ehrich’s daughter, Kim Cinque of Gainesville, said in a statement after the shooting that her father had lost 60 percent of his hearing and struggled even with hearing aids, which were on his nightstand during the incident.

She said she believed that Ehrich thought he was pursuing a burglar — not an armed deputy sent to help him.

Cinque could not be reached for comment immediately on the finding that the shooting was justifed.