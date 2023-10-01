Deputy Head of Russia's Security Council threatens to strike German missiles manufacturing plants

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of Russia’s Security Council, has said that his country will consider German missiles manufacturing plants a "legitimate target" if Germany gives long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Dmitry Medvedev on Telegram

Details: Medvedev was dismayed that Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the Defence Committee at the German Bundestag, urged the German government to give long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine because she said Ukraine has the right to attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "In this case, attacks on German plants where these missiles are made will be entirely within the norms of international law.

These imbeciles [sic] really are pushing us towards the Third World [War]..."

Details: Medvedev also threatened the UK that Russia will attack British military instructors after UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps said that his country would expand its training programme for Ukrainian soldiers and transfer training and production of military equipment to Ukraine.

