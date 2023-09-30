Deputy Head of Russia's Security Council threatens to capture more Ukrainian territories

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of Russia’s Security Council, has said that Russia intends to capture more Ukrainian territories.

Source: Dmitry Medvedev on Telegram on the Day of "Reunification" of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts with Russia

Quote: "The special military operations [Russia’s euphemism for the war against Ukraine - ed.] will continue until Kyiv’s Nazi regime is annihilated and historically Russian territories are liberated from the enemy. The victory will be ours.

More new territories will become part of Russia."

[Russian officials often refer to the lawfully elected Ukrainian government as the "Nazi regime" and claim that internationally recognised Ukrainian territories are "historically Russian" and thus in need of being "liberated" in an effort to justify Russia’s war against Ukraine - ed.]

Previously: On 6 August, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not want more Ukrainian territory; the four oblasts and Crimea that were illegally included in the Russian Constitution are enough.

Background:

On 30 September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the "agreement on the accession to Russia" of the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and declared that henceforth, residents of those territories would be recognised as citizens of the Russian Federation. The Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation approved this decision, which was later ratified by the State Duma and the Federation Council.

On 28 September 2023, Putin signed a law establishing 30 September as the Day of "Reunification" of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts with Russia.

