Deputy Head of Russia's Security Council believes Russia is already at war with NATO

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of Russia’s Security Council, has said that Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) are already at war with each other.

Source: Medvedev on Twitter

Details: Medvedev said that he deems the newly created NATO-Ukraine Council futile, referring back to the creation of the NATO-Russia Council in 2002, which had since failed.

Quote from Medvedev: "Everyone knows how that ended. The Alliance and our country are currently on the edge of war (in fact, they are already over that edge)."

Details: Medvedev also said that the Ukraine-NATO Council will stop existing because "one of the parties will cease existing".

Background:

On 11 July, the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) approved the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, a new body designed to facilitate cooperation between Kyiv and the Alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the NATO-Ukraine Council will be a tool for Ukraine's integration into the Alliance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





