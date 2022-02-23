Deputy hit by car released from hospital; suspect shot, condition unknown

Feb. 23—A Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy hit by a car Tuesday night while attempting to stop a reported stolen vehicle in Harrison Twp. has been released from Miami Valley Hospital.

Sheriff Rob Streck said during a Tuesday press briefing that the deputy, whose name was not released, was hit with enough force that his radio was lodged in the car's windshield. No other information about his injuries has been released.

The deputy shot at the suspect, a woman from the Columbus area, and hit her an unknown number of times, Streck said. She was taken to Kettering Health Dayton. Her name also has not been released and her condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff's office will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. today. We will update this story during the press conference as more information is released.

The incident started around 8 p.m. after deputies were called to North Dixie Drive and Stop 8 Road on a report of a stolen vehicle, Streck said. Once locating the vehicle, deputies initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, one of the deputies walked toward the suspect and she put the car in reverse, hitting him, the sheriff said. Witnesses told deputies that the suspect struck the deputy twice before speeding off.

The woman then drove off. The sheriff's office called Dayton, Vandalia, Butler Twp. and MetroParks police for help while the other deputies stayed at the scene to help the injured deputy. Police found the car and chased it to Interstate 75 until it stopped near Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia.

Once the chase ended, officers learned the woman was shot and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Streck said there's been a problem recently with stolen vehicles and suspects running from law enforcement.

"For an individual to get shot, for one of my deputies to get run over because of a stolen vehicle is just ridiculous, and we have to figure out what to try to slow some of this stuff down," he said.

The Dayton Police Department is handling the criminal investigation on Dixie Drive and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the part of the investigation on I-75, Streck said. The sheriff's office will handle the internal investigation looking at procedures after the criminal investigation concludes.