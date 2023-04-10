Deputy hit by car after short chase in Burien area

A King County deputy was hurt after a short chase in the Burien area Monday morning.

A deputy tried pulling over a driver who had a woman and a dog as his passengers, but the man failed to stop and drove off, according to deputies at the scene.

The deputy followed the suspect and used his cruiser to stop the suspect’s car. Authorities said the deputy had gotten out of his cruiser and was approaching the suspect when he was hit by a car at Des Moines Memorial Drive and South 144th Street.

The deputy was hurt but is expected to recover.

The man behind the wheel of the fleeing car was taken into custody.

The woman who was a passenger in the car cooperated with deputies and was not arrested.



