Deputy hit by car who shot woman 'acted lawfully,' grand jury finds

Jul. 30—A Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy who shot a woman in the arm in February after she struck him with a stolen car while fleeing a traffic stop in Harrison Twp. will not face any charges.

A grand jury on Friday returned a "no true bill, finding that under the circumstances the deputy acted lawfully," according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. Feb. 22 to North Dixie Drive and Stop 8 Road in Harrison Twp. on a report of a stolen vehicle. Deputy Michael Profitt initiated a traffic stop after he spotted the car. He got out of his cruiser and walked toward it when 24-year-old Brooklyn Frazier put the car in reverse and struck him before speeding off, Sheriff Rob Streck said previously.

Profitt, 25, was hit with enough force that his radio was lodged in the sedan's windshield. He did not break any bones but suffered multiple lacerations and abrasions, the sheriff said.

The deputy was able to fire his weapon, striking Frazier twice in the arm, before she drove off.

Dayton, Vandalia, Butler Twp. and MetroParks police assisted the sheriff's office while some deputies stayed at the scene to help Profitt. Officers found the car and chased it to northbound Interstate 75 until it stopped near Tipp City in Miami County.

Frazier was traveling 100 mph at times during the 8-minute pursuit, the sheriff said in February. She was treated at a local hospital and released into police custody.

Frazier, of Columbus, pleaded guilty in May to felonious assault on a police officer and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.