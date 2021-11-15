Deputy hit by gunfire in shootout with suspect near Greenville, SC officials say

A Greenville County Sheriff’s deputy was hit by gunfire at a construction site early Monday, Nov. 15, officials say.

The deputy, who has not been identified, is expected to recover, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The deputy’s condition was not released.

A suspect in the case has been arrested, officials said.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday, officials said.

“Deputies ... were conducting patrol near a site under construction, located at Hammett Street and Victor Street, when they came upon a suspicious vehicle,” officials said.

“Soon after, an officer involved shooting took place. A Greenville County deputy was shot and transported to the hospital where he is expected to recover. At least one deputy fired at the shooter, however the person was not hit.”

A suspect was “detained near the incident location.” The identity of that person has not been released.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) responded to the site to investigate, which is standard procedure for shootings involving officers. A separate investigation will be conducted by the GCSO Office of Professional Standards, officials said.