Deputy hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, suspect arrested following pursuit

Feb. 17—KEGLEY — One man was facing multiple charges Tuesday after a deputy was hit by a vehicle and a chase started near a Princeton-area health care clinic.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning when deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department answered a call about two people passed out in a vehicle near Bluestone Health Care off Route 19 in Kegley, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks. The deputies found a male individual, Matthew Davis, no age available, and a female subject inside the vehicle.

"The driver woke up and was combative with the deputies and pulled out," Parks said. "Deputy (J.S.) Bish was struck."

Bish was taken to the emergency department at Princeton Community Hospital. He was treated and later released, Parks stated.

Davis fled the scene after striking the deputy.

"A pursuit happened. Deputies chased a small Toyota car down Route 71. The vehicle was pitted on Route 71 and Davis was taken into custody," Parks recalled.

Davis was taken to the sheriff's department for processing. Parks said that Davis could face a charge of attempted murder, but Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran would have to be consulted. A search warrant was obtained so Davis could undergo a blood test. Charges including DUI, evading and reckless endangerment were being considered as well. The exact charges Davis will face were still being determined Tuesday.

Davis was transported to Princeton Community Hospital to draw blood, but he was then moved to another hospital.

"We executed a blood draw and the hospital found a preexisting condition, and he was transferred to another facility," Parks said.

Parks said that Davis had a capias warrant for failing to appear in Mercer County Circuit Court, adding this was likely the reason why he fled.

"From my understanding, we'e arrested him before," he said. "Tazewell (County) put a capias out on him and we picked him up on that, and our judge released him on a PR (personal recognizance bond) so he could go down to Tazewell and take care of his problems, and apparently he did not do that."

The woman with Davis, Miranda Ellis, who Parks said was in her 20s, was arrested as well. She was scheduled to be arraigned before a magistrate and was facing an obstruction charge.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com