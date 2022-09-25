Deputy hospitalized after killing man in shootout, SC sheriff’s office says

A deputy is in an area hospital after killing the man who shot him, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The incident happened at about 8 a.m., after deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a Cains Mill Road home, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in Sumter, near the intersection with Kolb Road.

As the first deputy arrived on scene, he saw the garage area of the home was on fire, according to the release. The deputy was attempting to put the fire out when Leroy Quick, Jr. opened fire at him, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy returned fire, and when other deputies arrived on scene they discovered Quick unresponsive in the backyard, according to the release. Quick was pronounced dead at a hospital in Columbia from a gun shot wound later in the morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy, who has not been publicly identified, is being treated for a gunshot wound and is in serious condition, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the shooting or fire.

“It appears that our deputies acted appropriately and I commend them on their quick actions in defense of themselves and others,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release.

Dennis requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigate both the shooting and the arson, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about which law enforcement agency is leading the investigation into the domestic violence incident was not available.

SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said the investigation is ongoing and declined to answer further questions.