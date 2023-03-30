Deputy hospitalized, suspect killed in shootout, NC authorities say

A deputy was flown to the hospital after he was shot by a suspect, authorities say.

Breaking Rutherford Co- on the scene of an officer involved shooting. A deputy has been airlifted to the hospital after police say he was shot by a suspect from Virginia wanted for shooting three people. Officers returned fire…killing the suspect. Watch channel 9 for updates pic.twitter.com/zz9pVwihEl — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) March 30, 2023

It happened Thursday morning in Rutherford County. Police told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

Authorities told Faherty the suspect was wanted out of Virginia and was accused of shooting three people.

