Deputy hurt in crash was chasing man facing murder charge, Richland County sheriff says

A deputy was hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The collision happened as law enforcement officers chased a man who was out on bond from a previous murder charge, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The incident began when deputies encountered a suspicious vehicle at the Gazbah Gas Station at 6200 Farrow Road, according to the release. That’s near S.C. 277 between Interstate 20 and Two Notch Road.

As they approached the vehicle deputies believed they smelled marijuana, and the man later identified as Eugene Ivery III drove away, prompting a pursuit, the sheriff’s department said. During the pursuit, two sheriff’s department vehicles collided, and one deputy was taken to a local hospital, according to the release. Further information on the deputy’s condition was not available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

Ivery, 30, ultimately pulled over where he was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s department said. A large amount of marijuana was located in the vehicle, and Ivery had a suspended license, according to the release.

Information about where Ivery stopped and the amount of marijuana in his possession was not available.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving.

His bond was set at $151,087.50 on the combined charges, and Ivery remains behind bars at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.

Ivery was out on bond for a murder charge, according to the release.

He and his brother, Forest Rakiem Ivery, were charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death at a home on Faraway Drive in August 2018, the sheriff’s department said.

Nakya D. Scott, 33, was shot in the upper body and taken to Palmetto Health Richland, where she later died from her gunshot wounds, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

Story continues

Eugene Ivery was charged with murder and other crimes — domestic violence, harassment and a weapons violation — from a past incident, Richland County court records show.

Ivery was released in March 2020 on bond, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Ivery has a lengthy history of violent crime,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release. “This is yet another example of catch and release. If he were behind bars where he should be, he wouldn’t be endangering the public and my deputies by fleeing. He has demonstrated time and time again that he is a danger to the public and maybe they will keep him in jail this time.”